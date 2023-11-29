Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $27.31

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

