Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $27.31

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of KURA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.14.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
