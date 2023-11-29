Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $14.93

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of LZ opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,204,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

