Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th.
NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.42 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.
