Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,904,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 844,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.42 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.