Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

