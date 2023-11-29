Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) PT at $207.31

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

