Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $5.92

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

WBX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

