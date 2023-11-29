Brokers Offer Predictions for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.7 %

RL stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

