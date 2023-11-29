BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2024 guidance at $9.19-$9.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance at CAD12.35-12.85 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. BRP has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

BRP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOOO

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.