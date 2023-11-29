BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Financial Contrast

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lincoln Educational Services and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $367.33 million 0.77 $12.63 million $0.91 9.92 BTC Digital $81.60 million 0.02 $7.69 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 7.56% 9.93% 4.90% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats BTC Digital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

