Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of CALT opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $559.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

