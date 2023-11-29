Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $12.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
