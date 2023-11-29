Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $12.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMBM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 103,908 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.