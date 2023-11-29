Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.