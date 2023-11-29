Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $64.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.