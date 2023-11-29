Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

