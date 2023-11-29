Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.80 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 2.5 %

CFX opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.