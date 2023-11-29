Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.