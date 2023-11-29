Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of CAH opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

