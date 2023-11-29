Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.32 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.