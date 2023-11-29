CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.86

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 3163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CBIZ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

