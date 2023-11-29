CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.59. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.