CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.74.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CEU stock opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$817.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.