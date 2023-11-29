Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $147.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

