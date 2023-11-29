Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,645 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

WHR stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

