Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,441 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

