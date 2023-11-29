Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after buying an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after buying an additional 247,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

