Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $33,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $386,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,275 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 608.6% during the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The company had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

