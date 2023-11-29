Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,711 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.