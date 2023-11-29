China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.46.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
