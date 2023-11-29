Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
CGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
