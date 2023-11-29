Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.86 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

