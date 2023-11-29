ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
