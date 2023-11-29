ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.