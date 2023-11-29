CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $118,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

