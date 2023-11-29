Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $2,634,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,133 shares of company stock worth $17,483,097. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $129.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

