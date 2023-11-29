Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.