Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 759,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 496.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

