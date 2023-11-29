Comparing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.37 $28.03 million $0.38 7.21 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,221.17%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scienjoy beats Agent Information Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

