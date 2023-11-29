Comparing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioLife Solutions and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.94%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 3.47 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -5.38 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.19 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98%

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

