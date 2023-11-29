ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617,390.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
