ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617,390.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

