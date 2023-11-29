Contrasting Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 0.96 $765.82 million $1.65 16.82 FTC Solar $123.07 million 0.66 -$99.61 million ($0.54) -1.20

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 FTC Solar 0 3 2 1 2.67

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 224.36%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.11% 10.79% 6.07% FTC Solar -45.85% -69.57% -36.64%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats FTC Solar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services. The company provides flip chip-scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages includes power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. Additionally, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

