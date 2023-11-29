Contrasting Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) and Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Food Group and Atacadão’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $57.25 billion 0.17 $397.20 million $2.70 23.70 Atacadão N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atacadão.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.6% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Performance Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Performance Food Group and Atacadão’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.73% 16.86% 4.96% Atacadão N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Performance Food Group and Atacadão, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Atacadão 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Atacadão.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Atacadão on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Atacadão

Atacadão S.A. engages in the wholesale and retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products in Brazil. The company operates through Retail, Atacadão, and Financial Solutions segments. The company offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; chocolate and cocoa powders, sugar and sweeteners, baby foods, rice, oats and cereals, cookies, toasts and snacks, coffee, teas, canned and uncanned products, sweets and deserts, flour, bean, yeast, grains and seed, pasta and sauces, mixture for bakery and confectionery, oils, fats and lard, soups and creams, and seasonings and condiments; and bathroom, kitchen, pool, clothing, and general cleaning products. It also provides personal hygiene and perfumery products; cold and diary products; meat, poultry, and fish products; packaging and disposables; frozen products; stationery and office products; and food baskets. The company offers its products through a chain of wholesale self-service and wholesale delivery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and e-commerce under the Carrefour and Atacadão brands. In addition, the company also credit cards and consumer finance, and other products, such as insurance policies. Atacadão S.A. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

