Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.08

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 400821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

