Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $31.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CTRA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

