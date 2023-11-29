Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.06 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

