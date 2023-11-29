Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

