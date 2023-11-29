Covestor Ltd Buys 441 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 192.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

