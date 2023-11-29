Covestor Ltd Buys 537 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 26,850.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

