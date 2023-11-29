Covestor Ltd Buys New Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $46,731.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,442,537.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 77,014 shares of company stock worth $2,488,319 in the last 90 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:CTR opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.56%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.