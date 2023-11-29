Covestor Ltd Cuts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

WOR opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

