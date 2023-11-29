Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

