Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 886.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FREE opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.